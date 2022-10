IPOH - If political leaders in Perak do not heed the needs of the state’s minority youth, they not only risk losing their votes in the coming general election, but also their presence in the state to greener pastures in other cities or countries.

Ethnic minorities feature prominently in Perak. The Chinese make up 27.5 per cent while Indians are at around 11 per cent, according to a 2020 census. The bumiputera majority make up 57.6 per cent.