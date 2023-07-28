‘If Elon Musk gives me a Tesla, I will register it under the government’, says Malaysian PM Anwar

JEMPOL, MALAYSIA - If he is given a Tesla by Elon Musk, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he will not take it.

Instead, he said he would register the vehicle as government property.

“Let’s say he (Musk) said he wanted to give me a car, I will not take it and will give it to the government,” he said in his speech at a Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) event on Thursday.

Mr Anwar said he had rejected offers of luxury items from people, including a foreign leader, who wanted to give him a new car after seeing his Proton.

“I have been offered expensive watches and cars, even by a foreign leader, whom I cannot name,” he said.

“I said I cannot receive them. Even if they sent the goods, I will register it under the Malaysian government...This is the true spirit of Malaysia Madani and not swindling from the country.”

“Don’t talk about (uplifting) the Malays and Islam when some cannot even do simple things like this,” he added.

Speaking more on Mr Musk’s decision to invest in Malaysia, Mr Anwar said it was due to political stability.

He said: “Everyone is persuading him (Musk) to come, with a former minister also going to his office and asking him to come.”

“Was there any response? No.”

“With the current unity government, however, there is political stability,” he added.

Mr Anwar also emphasised the importance of political stability when it came to ensuring investors confidence.

He quipped that even village heads held on to their positions longer than the prime ministers.

“One lasted 22 months and another 18 months,” the Pakatan Harapan chairman added, in reference to Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Mr Muhyiddin Yassin.