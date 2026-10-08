ICC says former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte fit to stand trial

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Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte faces charges of crimes against humanity over his “war on drugs” that killed thousands.

THE HAGUE - Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is fit to stand trial on charges of committing crimes against humanity during a crackdown on the drug trade, the International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Oct 8.

“The chamber was satisfied that the accused is able to effectively exercise his fair trial rights in the proceedings,” the court said of the 81-year-old, whose trial is due to start on Nov 30.

The judges’ based their decision on the findings of an independent panel of experts and submissions from other interested parties and participants, said the ruling.

Duterte had the capacity to “understand the charges, understand the purpose and consequences of the proceedings, follow the course of the proceedings,” said the experts, quoted in the court ruling.

He could also “understand the evidence, and instruct counsel in the preparation and conduct of his defence”, they said.

The former leader appeared in person at the court for the first time in mid-September, faces charges over his “war on drugs” that killed thousands.

Duterte, who ruled the Philippines between 2016 and 2022 and before that was mayor of the southern city of Davao, is the first Asian former head of state to face trial at the ICC.

The tribunal prosecutes individuals for the world’s worst crimes such as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Duterte faces three counts of crimes against humanity, with prosecutors alleging his involvement in at least 76 murders during his offensive from between 2013 and 2018, during his time as mayor and president. AFP