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I want justice for my daughter, says father of girl found dead in Johor school

Mohd Khairool Faisal Khyar (left) said he wanted justice to be served for his daughter, Irene Sofiya Mohd Khairool Faisal, who was found dead at her school on Oct 3.

KUALA LUMPUR – The father of a murdered 16-year-old girl, whose body was found in a Johor school on Oct 3, said he wants justice.

Mohd Khairool Faisal Khyar said he wanted justice to be served for his daughter, Irene Sofiya Mohd Khairool Faisal, who was found dead at her secondary school in Yong Peng , reported Malaysian news channel Astro Awani.

Speaking after her funeral on Oct 4, he said: “We hope... we are grateful to everyone who came, and we hope for... everyone’s support to uphold justice for my child – my late child. That is what we hope for.”

A sombre atmosphere enveloped Irene’s burial ceremony at the Parit Arshad Muslim Cemetery in Yong Peng, Batu Pahat, Johor, which was attended by over 200 family members, relatives, friends, teachers, and villagers.

Khairool also appealed for an end to baseless speculation about Irene on social media in order to preserve his late daughter’s dignity.

Earlier, the post-mortem examination on Irene’s remains had been completed at Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat, Johor, at around 6pm.

Her remains arrived at her grandparents’ home in Kampung Parit Selamat, where funeral prayers were subsequently performed.

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the victim suffered multiple injuries to the head and body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy was detained in the Yong Peng area at about 7pm the same day and remanded for six days until Oct 9 to assist investigations.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code, while the motive and circumstances remain under investigation. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK