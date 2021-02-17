Hunt on in Bali for escaped Russian wanted by Interpol

DENPASAR • Indonesian police are on the hunt in Bali for a Russian fugitive wanted by Interpol after he escaped from custody while waiting to be deported from the resort island, the authorities said on Monday.

Closed-circuit television footage released by the authorities showed Andrey Kovalenko sneaking out of the immigration office at the Denpasar detention centre last Thursday while officials were busy finishing his transfer paperwork, and running outside.

Police said Kovalenko was wanted by Interpol but declined to specify what crime he had committed overseas.

"We are still investigating this case and we have deployed all our resources" to search for him, Bali police's head of general crimes Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro told a press conference on Monday.

Immigration officials immediately alerted the police and the Russian Embassy to search for Kovalenko, who has also used Andrew Ayer as a name. The Russian Embassy declined to comment on the case when contacted.

The 32-year-old Russian was arrested at a cafe in Bali's popular tourist hub of Kuta in 2019 for selling hashish to fellow tourists. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and was released on Feb 3.

On his way out of Kerobokan prison, he was handed over to immigration officials while waiting to be deported.

Police said he escaped after receiving a visit from a Russian female friend identified as Ekaterina Trubkina, now also wanted for allegedly assisting him.

The Indonesian authorities have previously caught international fugitives wanted by Interpol who sought to hide in the palm-fringed island of Bali.

Last July, Bali police arrested Marcus Beam, an American fugitive accused of cheating women he met online out of US$500,000 (S$662,000). He had been hiding with his girlfriend in Bali, where he worked as a porn actor-director.

