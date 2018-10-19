3 Middle Eastern men, local woman nabbed over hit-and-run incident in Malaysia

SEPANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Three Middle Eastern men and a Malaysian woman have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run accident in Cyberjaya.

Sepang OCPD Asst Comm Abdul Aziz Ali said police made the first arrest of a 22-year-old Yemeni man at about midnight at Persiaran Putra Permai Selesa, Pusat Bandar Putra Permai, in Seri Kembangan.

"We also arrested two Libyan men aged 24 and 20 and a 32-year-old woman from Sabah at Verdi Residence, Symphony Hills in Cyberjaya. The silver Hyundai involved in the hit-and-run was also seized during the arrests," he said when contacted.

"One of the men arrested admitted to driving the silver Hyundai during the accident," he said.

The case is classified under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

On Wednesday (Oct 17), Wan Amirah Wan Alias was hit by a car and dragged along the street at Shaftsbury Square as she was crossing the road at 7.35pm.

Ms Wan Amirah had just turned 31 on Oct 4, two weeks before her death.

Ms Wan Amirah, an assistant manager with Unifi, passed away at Hospital Putrajaya at 5am on Thursday.

Distraught by Ms Wan Amirah's passing, Ms Thana Abdullah, who is Ms Wan Amirah's aunt, called for netizens to help find the culprit, besides the police.

"She was 10 when her mother passed away. She was like a daughter to me," Ms Thana told The Star.

The incident has angered Cyberjaya residents, who say rampant reckless driving is a troubling issue in Cyberjaya.

One of the residents, Ms Irianie Wahab, said she sees traffic lights being knocked down due to accidents almost every month.

"One simply has to ask any Cyberjaya resident and they will clearly tell you that the disproportionate number of foreign drivers, and the lack of regulation and enforcement, are the main causes of this situation," Ms Irianie said.

"From speeding, running red lights, to not slowing down at corners, and even driving on the wrong side of the road in some instances - these foreign drivers are a hazard to other drivers and pedestrians, especially young children," the mother of three added.

Community leader Richard Ker claimed that many foreign drivers in the area use rental cars and there may be illegal car rental companies operating in Cyberjaya.

Mr Ebi Azly Abdullah, who has been working in Cyberjaya since 1997, said the problem started in the last five or six years.

He added that foreign drivers are not the only ones to blame, as locals have also followed these dangerous driving habits.