Hunt for landslide survivors in Philippine villages following storm

MANILA • Rescuers hampered by mud and rain yesterday used their hands and shovels to search for survivors of landslides that smashed into villages in the Philippines, as the death toll from tropical storm Megi rose to 42.

More than 17,000 people fled their homes as the storm pummelled the disaster-prone central region in recent days, flooding houses, severing roads and knocking out power.

At least 36 people died and 26 were missing after landslides slammed into villages around Baybay City in Leyte province - the hardest hit by the storm, according to the local authorities.

Over 100 people were injured. Three people were killed in the central province of Negros Oriental and three on the main southern island of Mindanao, according to the national disaster agency.

Most of the deaths in Leyte were in the mountainous village of Mailhi where 14 bodies were found, said Army Captain Kaharudin Cadil, spokesman for the 802nd Infantry Brigade.

"It was a mudflash that buried houses. We recovered most of the bodies embedded in the mud," he added.

Drone footage showed a wide stretch of mud that had swept down a hill of coconut trees and engulfed Bunga, another community devastated by the storm.

At least seven people had been killed and 20 villagers were missing in Bunga, which was reduced to a few rooftops poking through the mud. "It's supposed to be the dry season but maybe climate change has upended that," said Ms Marissa Miguel Cano, public information officer for Baybay City, where 10 villages have been affected by landslides.

Tropical storm Megi - known in the Philippines by its local name Agaton - is the first major storm to hit the country this year. Whipping up seas, it forced ports to suspend operations and stranded more than 9,000 people at the start of Holy Week, one of the busiest travel periods of the year in the mostly Catholic country.

The storm comes four months after super typhoon Rai devastated swathes of the archipelago nation, killing more than 400 people and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms every year and ranks among the nations most vulnerable to their impact.

Baybay City resident Apple Sheena Bayno was forced to flee after her house flooded. She said her family was still recovering from a super typhoon in December. "We're still fixing our house and it's being hit again, so I was getting anxious," she said.

