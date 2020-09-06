Hundreds of Thai students rally to demand school reform

BANGKOK • Hundreds of high school students demonstrated in Bangkok yesterday to demand reform of an education system they say is outdated, in the latest of more than a month of anti-authority protests.

Protests that began on Thai university campuses have taken place almost daily since mid-July in an increasing challenge to the government in the South-east Asian country, with some protesters also demanding changes to the powerful monarchy.

Over 600 students rallied outside the Education Ministry in Bangkok. They called for the freedom to be able to speak their minds at school and the relaxation of rigid rules on uniforms and behaviour.

"Thai education has made us puppets," said 18-year-old Supicha "Menu" Chailom. "We are not robots of the system; we are the youth and have the right to express ourselves."

Protests spread to some high schools last month, with students raising The Hunger Games movie trilogy's three-finger salute during morning assemblies, a symbol of the pro-democracy movement.

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan told reporters that he respected students' rights.

"The issues that the youth raised are things we can come to an understanding on as long as we respect each other and the rules," he said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the main target of the protests, last week warned protesters they were creating divisions that could cause the collapse of Thailand and leave it "engulfed in flames".

He has particularly condemned those who have demanded reforms to the monarchy - once a taboo subject.

Thailand's government yesterday released a cartoon drawn by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who spends most of his time in Europe, that portrayed a happy Thai family living a contented rural life.

Meanwhile, protesters tied white ribbons to the gate of a prison in Bangkok on Friday to call for the release of two activists whose bail was revoked as they face charges over anti-government demonstrations.

Rights lawyer Anon Nampa, 36, and student activist Panupong "Mike" Jadnok, 24, were sent to the Bangkok Remand Prison on Thursday after the court said political activities since their Aug 8 release breached their bail conditions.

Around 100 protesters gathered at the prison.

"We are tying white ribbons to demand justice for our friends who face political prosecution," said Ms Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon, leader of the Free People Movement. "Not just Anon and Mike, but there are others who face injustice and there are many who are being charged just for speaking the truth."

Anon and Panupong are among more than a dozen demonstrators charged recently with inciting unrest and breaching regulations that ban public gatherings, after they took part in a rally on July 18.

Anon also made a taboo-breaking speech on Aug 3 in which he called for reforms to the powerful monarchy. He faces additional charges over that protest.

REUTERS