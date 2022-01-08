Hun Sen in Myanmar in first visit by a govt leader since coup

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen began his two-day trip to Myanmar yesterday, becoming the first government leader to visit the country since the Feb 1 coup last year.

While there were concerns that the visit as well as his meeting with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing would legitimise the junta leader who was shut out of recent Asean summits, Mr Hun Sen said he wanted to help Myanmar avoid a civil war.

Cambodia is Asean chair this year under the grouping's rotating arrangement.

On his arrival in Naypyitaw yesterday, the Cambodian Premier, who was accompanied by his Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and other senior officials, presided over the donation of masks, ventilators and other medical equipment to help Myanmar combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

He later traded fist bumps with Gen Min Aung Hlaing, as both of them sat down for talks.

According to a press release issued by the junta's Foreign Ministry late last night, Gen Min Aung Hlaing referred to an earlier ceasefire his administration had declared with all ethnic armed groups during discussions with Mr Hun Sen.

The general "called on all parties concerned to accept the ceasefire in the interest of the country and people, end all acts of violence and exercise utmost restraint", it said.

Gen Min Aung Hlaing reportedly welcomed the participation of Asean's special envoy on Myanmar - Mr Prak Sokhonn - in ceasefire talks with Myanmar's ethnic armed groups.

Both leaders said they would support convening a meeting involving the special envoy, the Asean secretary-general, relevant United Nations agencies and Myanmar organisations like the Myanmar Red Cross Society to make the delivery of humanitarian aid to Myanmar people more efficient.

Protests have broken out in Myanmar against Mr Hun Sen since he announced the trip last month.

The military junta has justified its power grab by alleging that the November 2020 election won by the National League for Democracy party was fraudulent. It has pledged to hold fresh elections next year.