Human skull, bone fragment found at abandoned Ferris wheel site in Melaka

MELAKA – A human skull and bone fragment have been found at the former site of the “Eye on Malaysia” Ferris wheel in Kota Laksamana, Melaka.

Melaka Tengah police Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said the gender and other details of the victim have yet to be determined from the human skull and bone fragment found at the site.

“The remains were discovered at the site on Sunday by a 34-year-old angler and have been sent for forensic examination. The case is categorised as a sudden death until there is a new lead,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Patit said the skull was partially buried in the sand. The police also recovered a pair of pants there.

He said the bone fragment was found about 5m away from the skull.

The police are scouring reports of missing persons as part of the investigation.

The site was abandoned for almost 13 years after the 62m-high Ferris wheel was removed following a High Court order. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK