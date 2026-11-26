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Smoke rises from the site of an explosion at the Bangchak Oil Refinery in Bangkok on Nov 26.

BANGKOK – A huge explosion rocked an oil facility in Bangkok on Nov 26, injuring seven people with four of them in critical condition, the authorities said.

The blast was so strong that it rattled doors several kilometres away, according to AFP reporters, who saw a column of flames above the site followed by thick black smoke.

“An explosion has occurred at the Bangchak oil depot. For their own safety, members of the public in the vicinity are urged to evacuate the area immediately,” Bangna District Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, which is operated by the Bangkok city authorities, reported seven people were injured – four classified as critical and three as less severe.

Police told AFP that students from nearby schools had been evacuated, and residents were also asked to leave.

Thai energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation, which runs the sprawling Phra Khanong site in eastern Bangkok, later confirmed a fire broke out around 2.45pm.

“The company responded to contain the incident, shut down all production units, and successfully brought the situation under control, with the fire extinguished at 3:15,” it said in a statement on Facebook.

“The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.”

Blast also occurred in 2012

A citywide alert sent to mobile phones by the Bangkok authorities also confirmed the fire was under control, but urged people to avoid the area.

It gave as the address of the incident a road just opposite the oil refinery.

Bangchak Corporation’s website describes the site as a “modern complex refinery with a maximum capacity of 120,000 barrels per day”.

An explosion occurred at the refinery in July 2012 – owned by then Bangchak Petroleum, which became the Bangchak Corporation – triggering a massive fire but no reported injuries.

At the time, there were questions asked about why such a large facility was located in what is now a residential area of Bangkok.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Nov 26 he was monitoring the situation, saying it appeared everything was under control.

He suggested the fire did not occur in the main production area of the refinery, without giving details, adding that it was too soon to apportion blame.

Black smoke swept across the Thai capital’s skyline after the blast, while traffic in the area was at a standstill.

The sirens of emergency vehicles could be heard heading to the scene.

The Erawan centre said people around the area had been asked to leave, warning the smoke could be dangerous. AFP