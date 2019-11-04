Huawei ready to roll out 5G in S-E Asia

BANGKOK • Chinese phone giant Huawei said yesterday it was ready to roll out 5G infrastructure across South-east Asia, dismissing US warnings that its technology could be used to hoover up data for Beijing.

The firm has emerged as a key protagonist in the wider United States-China trade war that has seen tit-for-tat tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars in goods.

US President Donald Trump's administration has warned that Huawei's equipment could allow China to spy on other countries and has effectively blocked American companies from selling technology to the firm.

But the company has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it is the victim of tech envy.

Thailand and the Philippines have shrugged off the cyber security warnings in a rush to exploit the ultra-fast 5G network promised by China's biggest smartphone maker, while Vietnam has edged away from Huawei.

Huawei vice-president Edward Zhou said at the Asean Summit in Bangkok yesterday: "China and the US now (are) in the trade war and also, there is some kind of technology war (which) Huawei is very focused on at the moment.

"We are here to support Asean (in) the development for 5G."

The 10-member bloc, which encompasses hundreds of millions of people, wants the next-level technology to help businesses, infrastructure and transport compete globally.

Summit host Thailand has welcomed Huawei with open arms, allowing it to set up a test bed at a major university near the Thai capital.

A Huawei spokesman previously told Agence France-Presse the company had invested US$5 billion (S$6.8 billion) in the trials and has been invited to conduct similar tests in other South-east Asian markets.

Elsewhere, the Philippines' Globe Telecom said earlier this year that it was launching South-east Asia's first 5G broadband service using Huawei technology.

Both Thailand and the Philippines are US allies and some see the tangle over 5G as a challenge of influence between the two powers.

But not all countries have been eager to sign up.

Vietnam has shunned the Chinese firm in favour of alternative providers. Its military-owned telecom giant Viettel hopes to be the first to roll out 5G in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and has said it plans to do so without Huawei, citing security concerns.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE