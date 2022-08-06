How do we deal with the Myanmar crisis?

An article on July 29 in The Jakarta Post questioned Indonesia's muteness over the horrific execution of former-legislator Phyo Zeyar Thaw and three other pro-democracy activists - Kyaw Min Yu, known as "Ko Jimmy", Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw - who were jailed by the Myanmar military.

This is indeed a valid question, with a stern rebuke, to Indonesia, due to its awkward calmness and silence while the Myanmar junta has repeatedly violated the five-point consensus, according to which this barbaric act should be seen as the most unacceptable of all.