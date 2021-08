Indonesian air stewardess Nur Cindera Kasih was heartbroken when her 74-year-old father, who was stricken with Covid-19, pleaded to go home after hours of driving fruitlessly around Jakarta to look for a hospital to take him in.

"We went to so many hospitals but were turned away as the beds were full. Some security guards even stopped us at the entrance although they could see Papa in the back seat breathing with an oxygen cylinder," the 30-year-old told The Straits Times by phone.