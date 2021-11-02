Hopes high as Land of Smiles reopens

PHUKET • Overseas tourists began pouring into Bangkok and the holiday island of Phuket yesterday as Thailand kickstarted its tourism industry after 18 months of coronavirus curbs.

The pandemic has hammered Thailand's tourism-reliant economy, which last year saw its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis as arrivals dwindled by more than 80 per cent.

The Thai authorities have given the green light to vaccinated tourists from more than 60 "low-risk" countries to skip hotel quarantine - extending the sector a much-needed lifeline.

Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport and Phuket's international terminal were the first yesterday morning to receive visitors, mostly European tourists. The arrivals were greeted by airport staff who wore personal protective equipment to process travel documents.

"The paperwork was a big effort and a struggle, but it feels good again to travel and get back to normal life," said German tourist Marcel Florian Popp, 25, after he and his friends cleared immigration in Bangkok.

In Phuket, Mr Lin Turley, 68, said he and his wife were regular visitors to Thailand before the pandemic and were looking forward to a relaxing month of golf, as well as swimming in the island's clear turquoise waters.

"We have just come out of a cold Europe, so we are looking forward to some warmth," he told Agence France-Presse. "We want to relax and enjoy being back in the Land of Smiles."

Airports of Thailand - which manages the country's international terminals - said it expected 30,000 passengers for Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi yesterday.

Visitors are required to take a Covid-19 test upon landing, and spend a night at a government-approved hotel to await results before being allowed to travel freely across the kingdom.

Thailand hopes to capitalise on travellers escaping the winter blues in December, with several European countries, the United States and China on the approved low-risk list.

"The most important thing that the government and I are thinking right now is to make people's livelihoods return to normal," Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said last Friday.

Tourism accounts for nearly a fifth of the economy and the impact of the pandemic has reverberated across various sectors, from restaurants to transportation. But the authorities expect 10 million to 15 million visitors to return next year, with revenues forecast to surpass US$30 billion (S$40.5 billion).

Industry insiders are less optimistic, however, especially with regional giant China - the source of the lion's share of tourists - requiring returnees to undergo a strict quarantine programme.

Thailand is still registering about 10,000 infections a day, and only about 40 per cent of the population have had two vaccine doses.

Pre-pandemic Thailand saw nearly 40 million visitors arrive annually to stroll its sandy beaches, sample street food and enjoy its infamous nightlife.

A pilot re-opening scheme dubbed the "sandbox" kicked off in July, with Phuket allowing fully vaccinated visitors to roam for two weeks before being allowed to travel to other areas of Thailand.

But it drew just 58,685 visitors in four months, a drop in the ocean compared to the numbers Thailand has come to expect. Beachside vendors in Phuket were itching for a higher influx on the eve of the island's re-opening.

Dit, 18, who works at his uncle's sun lounge and juice bar on Kamala beach, said their income was about US$150 a day before the pandemic. The business was forced to close for several months but reopened three weeks ago and is now generating about US$30 a day. "This (re-opening) will be better than the small sandbox tourist numbers, but we don't expect all the deck chairs to be filled straight away," he told AFP.

But in Koh Phi Phi - a popular island stop on the booze-fuelled backpacker trail - entrepreneurs were wary of a return to "business as usual".

"Before it was the cheapest tourists in the world and all they wanted was sex, drugs and alcohol," said Mr Roger Andreu, who works at a dive shop. "We need to make money but it cannot be the same."

