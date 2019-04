Fourteen years ago, the city of Solo in Central Java made a mayor out of a furniture businessman who grew up in one of its riverside slums, setting him on a path that would take him to the country's capital, and the presidential palace.

Yesterday, President Joko Widodo, in the final leg of a tough fight to secure a second term in office, returned to Solo for a homecoming rally, calling on his town to stand by him once more at the April 17 election.