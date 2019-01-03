Homeless hero saves man drowning in chilly Bangkok canal as police discuss rescue plan

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A homeless hero jumped into a Bangkok canal and saved the life of a drowning man early on Thursday morning (Jan 3).

Mr Sanguan Kaenreung, 50, did not hesitate to leap into the cold waters of the Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem canal at 5.42am to rescue Mr Somkid Khaoyai, 57, while police and others were standing on the bank formulating a rescue plan.

Mr Sanguan said he had just been given a meal box from a kind-hearted person and was beginning to eat it when he heard the call for help.

"I can swim and I feared the person might die, so I ran to the spot. I saw he was about to give up, so I jumped in to help him right away," he said.

Mr Sanguan managed to grab the man before he passed out and keep his head above water.

Police threw him a lifebuoy to hang onto and he then managed to get himself and the victim out of the water, near Hua Lamphong train station.

After receiving first aid, Mr Somkid was rushed to a hospital, while bystanders praised Mr Sanguan for his heroic action.

Mr Sanguan later told reporters that he has been homeless for many years as he had no family and he had no place to stay.