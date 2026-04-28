Hollywood actor Henry Golding visits Malaysia Parliament

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Actor Henry Golding (right) made a surprise visit to the legislative building and paid a courtesy call to Deputy President of the Senate, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

The Malaysian Parliament has received many VIPs over the years but it is not every day that a Hollywood heartthrob drops by for a visit.

Malaysia-born British actor Henry Golding made a surprise visit to the legislative building on April 27 and paid a courtesy call to Deputy President of the Senate, Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

Several matters were discussed during the meeting, including proposals for community development programmes in the rural areas of Sarawak, a nod to the 39-year-old’s Iban heritage.

Golding, best known for his breakout role in the Singapore-set hit film Crazy Rich Asians, was born in Sarawak, Malaysia.

His mother is a member of the Iban tribe, an indigenous group once feared for its practice of headhunting, or taking the heads of enemies as trophies.

According to a Facebook post on Parlimen Malaysia , Golding was also given a guided tour of the Senate and the House of Representatives chambers in Kuala Lumpur .

In a statement, Mr Nur Jazlan noted that Golding’s visit aimed to foster a deeper connection between the institution and the public.

Since Crazy Rich Asians, Golding has continued to land starring roles in films directed by top film-makers, including Guy Ritchie’s crime caper The Gentlemen and Paul Feig’s romantic comedy Last Christmas.

He is married to Taiwanese model and wellness entrepreneur Liv Lo Golding, and they have two daughters.