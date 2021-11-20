Ho Chi Minh City closes bars and spas, two days after they reopened

HANOI • Officials in Vietnam's commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City have ordered bars, spas and karaoke clubs to shut, two days after allowing them to reopen, to stem another coronavirus surge as cases climbed anew.

The local government reversed course because the Covid-19 outbreak "is still complicated with hidden risks", according to a statement posted on the city's website on Thursday.

Restrictions on the establishments were lifted on Tuesday.

The return of some curbs in Ho Chi Minh City comes as the Vietnamese government pushes to reopen factories across the country and bring back more than a million workers who have returned to their home provinces in the past months to escape the worst coronavirus surge since the pandemic started.

Ho Chi Minh City, whose industrial parks are home to factories that produce shoes for global brands such as Nike and Adidas and components for Intel and Samsung, saw Covid-19 cases rise 66 per cent on Thursday from a month ago to 1,609.

Infections in the city dropped below 1,000 earlier around mid-October but climbed back past that number from Nov 7.

Vietnam reported 10,223 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, 10,209 of which were locally transmitted, according to its Ministry of Health.

Ho Chi Minh City's health authorities this week proposed reopening centralised quarantine facilities in districts for patients unqualified to self-isolate at home, news website VnExpress reported on Tuesday.

Amid the rising cases, a proposal to reopen the city to international tourists was submitted to the central government, the media centre said, confirming a report by newspaper Nguoi Lao Dong.

Suggestions in the proposal include allowing the entry of foreign tourists from package tours starting next month.

A next step would be to fully reopen from next April without requiring quarantine, if overseas visitors have been fully inoculated at least 14 days before travel or have recovered from Covid-19 within six months.

BLOOMBERG