Pagoda spire at Wat Mai Nong Hoi in Chiang Mai collapses

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The pagoda sustained catastrophic damage to its top portion, leaving bricks, mortar and concrete debris scattered across the surrounding plaza.

CHIANG MAI – The upper section of the pagoda at Wat Mai Nong Hoi in Doi Lo District, Chiang Mai province, suffered a sudden structural failure on the morning of Nov 3 , sending its spire crashing to the base in a shocking incident.

No injuries have been reported, but local officials have cordoned off the perimeter to prevent accidents from potential secondary collapses.

According to a report by Krungthep Turakij journalist Panyalak Sriburin, local ecclesiastical authorities released an urgent bulletin regarding the structural failure at 9.30am on Nov 3.

The pagoda, located in the Santisuk Sub-district of Doi Lo, sustained catastrophic damage to its top portion, leaving bricks, mortar and concrete debris scattered across the surrounding plaza.

Video footage capturing the exact moment of the collapse shows a loud cracking sound echoing across the temple grounds before the spire gradually gave way and crumbled.

The 7th Ecclesiastical Regional Office, alongside administrative officials and emergency personnel, quickly sealed off the area around the structure to secure the perimeter.

Engineers and specialists are inspecting the remaining base to assess the damage and determine the cause of the sudden collapse.

Further updates will be released as technical inspections progress. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK