Hip-hop music video featuring former Malaysian PM Najib to be released on Sunday

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A hip-hop music video featuring former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is set to be released on Sunday (May 26), said entrepreneur Mohd Nor Kharoni Kamisan.

Mohd Nor Kharoni, also known as Ron Kamisan, on Saturday shared on Instagram a 45-second teaser of the video, entitled "BBB" short for "Bukan biasa-biasa" (not the usual), a catchphrase he coined in February.

The track is a collaboration between little-known rapper ADK and underground breakout star RASH the Warchild.

In the clip, the former premier is seen inside a white Toyota Vellfire, escorted by police outriders.

The video then shows the luxury MPV stopping in front of four men sitting at Lepaking, a hipster food spot in Jalan Gombak, Selangor which is owned by Ron.

The rap begins as the vehicle door opens, with Ron giving Najib a thumbs up and Najib returning it with a similar gesture.

The teaser clip ends with the four men standing up and the vehicle door closing with Najib still seated inside. They watch him leave the area in the luxury MPV.

The rap lyrics, which are in Malay, translate to: "Let's move forward / This is not the end / With this, I present / A prayer for success".

The lyrics are then followed by the infamous catchphrase "Malu apa bossku", which loosely translates to "What's the shame, my boss" and also "bukan biasa-biasa".

On May 14, Ron also posted a video showing the two rappers performing the opening verse of the song to Najib himself, who could be seen recording the performance on his mobile phone.

Another man, believed to be Najib's aide, who is seated next to Najib and Ron, could be seen nodding his head to the song.

However, the reason for Najib's collaboration and involvement in the music video is unknown.

Ron, who claims to be a big fan of the former premier, has over 99,000 followers on his Instagram page where he frequently posts photos and videos of himself with the former prime minister at various events.

According to Malay Mail, Ron was formerly known for his other ventures, including Lepaking, Aerox Clinica motorcycle dealership in Wangsa Maju, and the shop's motorcycle racing team AC Racing.

The 1MDB scandal has seen Najib facing a slew of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering charges.