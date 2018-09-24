Hiker found seven days after going missing on Sarawak's Mount Singai

BAU, SARAWAK (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Alert villagers led rescuers to a hiker on the slope of Mount Singai in southern Sarawak, seven days after he went missing.

Mr Stanley Kho, 22, was found weak at 8.40am on Sunday (Sept 23) by search and rescue teams scouring the mountain for a week.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii said villagers heard cries for help and alerted the search teams.

"The rescue team members are trying to bring him out but the slope is very steep," said Mr Tiong.

Mr Kho went missing on Sept 17 after he ascended the mountain alone.

Some 40 minutes' drive from Kuching, Mount Singai is known as a popular trekking spot for adventure seekers as well as a pilgrimage area for Catholics.

Some 300 people were involved in the search that included the use of drones.

Among those in the search team were local community leaders and members of hiking groups.