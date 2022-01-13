High pork prices give Thai consumers pause

Grocery shopping in Thailand these days involves careful thinking and calculating for consumers like insurance agent Piyanan Laohabut, who has watched the prices of pork products rise steadily.

Driven by rising farming costs and a dwindling supply of pigs due to swine diseases, the retail price of pork has gone up at least 30 per cent in the past few weeks, from around 150 baht (S$6.10) per kg to at least 200 baht or more in some regions.

"We now try to buy less pork and replace it with chicken or local fish. Those have not increased as much (in price)," said 42-year-old Ms Piyanan, who lives in Bangkok with her husband, son and mother-in-law.

Produce prices are expected to climb, and the price of pork - used in many Thai dishes - could hit 300 baht per kg in the lead-up to Chinese New Year, when demand rises, said the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand.

"There is limited supply and feed costs are very high, with no signs of improvement," said the association's president Surachai Sutthitham last week.

The authorities have introduced measures, including a ban on live pig exports, caps on prices of raw ingredients and soft loans for farmers, in a bid to ease pressure on consumers as the country faces rising inflation and high household debt.

Yesterday, the Department of Livestock Development said it had detected a case of African swine fever at a slaughterhouse in Nakhon Pathom province near Bangkok. A 5km-radius around the facility has been declared a disease outbreak zone.

This is the first official confirmation of the presence of African swine fever in the country. It comes after growing speculation and reports from local bodies that the disease was already decimating pig herds and contributing to the soaring pork prices.

Faced with public pressure, investigators tested 309 blood and surface swab samples from 10 farms and two slaughterhouses over the weekend.

African swine fever is harmless to humans, but is highly contagious and fatal among pigs. There is no vaccine, and the only way to control an outbreak is to cull infected pigs and disinfect the farms.

African swine fever outbreaks have been reported in China and neighbouring countries like Vietnam. But the Thai authorities have repeatedly denied such an outbreak, attributing most farm pig deaths to another viral disease called porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome.

Opposition leaders in Parliament have vowed to hold the government accountable for what they allege to be a cover-up of the outbreak.

In a bid to shore up domestic supplies, Thailand has banned the export of live pigs until April 5.

It exports about 5 per cent of its live pigs to countries such as Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar. This year, it is expected to produce 13 million pigs, down from last year's 19 million, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said.

The number of pig farmers has also dwindled, from 200,000 to around 80,000, said the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand. It added that rising production costs and the spread of deadly viral diseases have caused many to go bust.

To provide cheaper alternatives to pork, the authorities and poultry traders yesterday agreed to freeze chicken prices for six months, capping prices at 33.50 baht per kg for live birds, and 60-70 baht for chicken meat.

Other raw ingredients - from coriander to prawns, and rice to oil - have also been hit by rising prices and tight supplies.

Ms Piyanan, who visits a wet market and wholesale store once a week, said her grocery budget has gone up by 20 per cent in recent months. "To cut costs, we are thinking of buying more frozen meat," she added.

Restaurants are also feeling the pinch. Hotpot chain Suki Teenoi announced last month that it was raising its buffet prices from 199 baht to 219 baht per head.

But Singaporean Gavin Koh, who owns Eats Payao serving Thai and South-east Asian dishes, has decided to absorb the higher costs. "There is no point in increasing menu prices, you might lose the customer base. Earning less is all right, as long as we are still able to earn," said Mr Koh, 39, who runs the restaurant with his Thai wife.