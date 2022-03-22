High commodity prices help Indonesia combat inflation via subsidies, aid to poor

Windfall profit will help it cope even as Ukraine war slows recovery: Minister

Regional Correspondent In Denpasar, Bali
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Spiralling consumer prices and deteriorating relations between the world's biggest economies caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine may slow Indonesia's recovery and undo decades of globalisation that made the country a "clear winner", according to Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Record prices of coal and key minerals, including nickel, offer just enough of a fillip to the country's coffers for now, providing Indonesia with the resources it needs to combat inflation through limited subsidies and aid to the poor, she added.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 22, 2022, with the headline High commodity prices help Indonesia combat inflation via subsidies, aid to poor. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top