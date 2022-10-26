Helicopter crashes in Malaysia’s Cameron Highlands, injuring all 6 people onboard

IPOH, Perak - A helicopter with six people on board crashed in Cameron Highlands on Wednesday, with all suffering injuries including one with a broken leg.

Perak police chief Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said rescuers had found all six victims in the hills of Brinchang around 4pm.

They were in stable condition and receiving medical assistance, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed, a few hours after the helicopter believed to be carrying medical personnel and equipment crashed around 1pm in a forest in Brinchang.

The Airbus AS355 F2 helicopter, operated by private charter airline Layang Layang Aerospace, was headed to Tanjung Rambutan, Perak from Kampung Gawin, Gua Musang in Kelantan, said CAAM chief executive Chester Voo.

Perak state’s Fire and Rescue Department director Azmi Osman said those on board included the pilot and five people who are believed to be Health Ministry staff.

He said the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team had been despatched to the crash site, adding that all six on board the helicopter had been found. According to a department spokesman, the crash occurred near the border of Perak and Pahang.

The rescue effort involved firemen from Tapah and Cameron Highlands.

The cool highlands located in Pahang state are a tourist destination, with many farms producing vegetables, fruits and flowers.