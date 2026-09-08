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Helicopter carrying five crashes in northern Sarawak

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The BO-105 helicopter is believed to be carrying medical personnel in the Flying Doctor Service programme.

The BO-105 helicopter is believed to be carrying medical personnel in the Flying Doctor Service programme.

PHOTO: ST FILE

  • A BO-105 helicopter carrying five people crashed near Long Lellang STOLport in northern Sarawak on Sept 8.
  • The helicopter was believed to be part of the Flying Doctor Service, providing medical aid to remote communities.
  • The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia confirmed the crash and received notification at 3.58pm from the Flight Information Service.

AI generated

KUCHING – A helicopter has crashed near the Long Lellang STOLport (short take-off and landing airport) in the interior of Marudi district in northern Sarawak on Sept 8.

According to initial information from the Miri Airport Fire and Rescue Services (AFRS), the helicopter, which had five people on board, crashed near the end of the airstrip at Long Lellang.

It is believed to be carrying medical personnel in the Flying Doctor Service programme.

Located about 310km from Miri, the Long Lellang STOLport serves the rural area of Long Lellang, including some of Sarawak’s most remote Kelabit and Penan communities.

The STOLport is located next to Long Lellang village.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed the crash, saying that a BO-105 helicopter, registration number 9M-LLF, crashed near the Long Lellang STOLport, Sarawak.

CAAM received notification of the incident from the Flight Information Service at 3.58pm. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.