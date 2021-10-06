Heir of late Philippine dictator announces bid for presidency

Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, yesterday officially announced his bid to run for president, seeking to complete a remarkable comeback more than 35 years after his family fled the country in disgrace following a popular, military-backed revolt.

"I know that it is a… unifying leadership that can lead us through this crisis, get our people safely back to work and for all of us to begin to live our lives once again. That is why I am today announcing my intention to run for the presidency of the Philippines," Mr Marcos said in a speech barely three minutes long.

He is the fourth politician to officially set off on a bid to replace President Rodrigo Duterte, 76, in next year's elections.

Boxing sensation Manny Pacquiao, 42, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, 46, and Senator Panfilo Locsin, 73, are the other three.

The latest poll shows Mr Marcos as the second-most popular candidate for president, after Mr Duterte's daughter, Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Ms Duterte-Carpio, 43, has already filed her candidacy for re-election as mayor of Davao City, her family's bailiwick. But there are persistent reports that her camp and Mr Marcos' group are in talks over a "unity ticket".

Pundits say Mr Marcos' announcement of his own bid for the presidency complicates that prospect, although the line-up for president and vice-president can still change till November.

Those seeking to run for president, vice-president and more than 70 other national posts have until Friday to file their certificates of candidacy. But the polling commission allows political parties to substitute their candidates till Nov 15.

Although half of the voters in southern Philippines will back Ms Duterte-Carpio if the elections are held today, she has barely any backing in Metro Manila and the rest of northern Luzon. Those are Mr Marcos' turf.

More than any other candidate, he is seen winning over voter support from Ms Duterte-Carpio.

Political analysts say Mr Marcos has been surging in the polls, with many supporters of Mr Duterte now gravitating towards him.

President Duterte has been dogged by persistent claims of corruption and criticisms over his government's dismal response to the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing down his approval numbers. That is rubbing off on his daughter.

For Mr Marcos, winning the presidency will mark his family's triumphant return to power.

The Marcoses have anchored their political comeback on voters unhappy with how the Philippines has been run since Mr Marcos' father was ousted from power in 1986 after ruling the country as dictator for over two decades.

Thousands of people were killed and tortured during the Marcos era, and the family was accused of stealing roughly US$10 billion from the government's coffers.

Marcos died in exile in Hawaii in 1989, but his wife Imelda and children were subsequently allowed to return home and have since been clawing back the political influence they lost.

Few believed that the young Mr Marcos - known as a playboy with wild yacht parties - would amount to anything much without his father.

Yet, more than 35 years on, Mr Marcos, nicknamed "Bongbong" and now 64, could well be the Philippines' next president.

He had been both a congressman and a senator. He had also been governor of Ilocos Norte province, the Marcos' bailiwick.

In 1993, he married Ms Louise Araneta, a lawyer and scion of one of the country's richest clans. The couple have three sons, including Sandro, who is building his own flourishing political career.

In 2016, Mr Marcos ran for vice-president but lost to Ms Leni Robredo, widow of a popular politician. He later waged a long, bitter but ultimately losing campaign to reverse his loss.

Years later, though, the tables have turned. He is solidly ahead of Ms Robredo in the quest for a much bigger prize.