Heavy rain shuts schools, govt offices in Manila

MANILA • The authorities shut schools and government offices in the Philippine capital region yesterday because of heavy rain that flooded low-lying areas. Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea suspended work in government offices as well as classes in public and private schools in Metro Manila effective at 3pm local time, according to a memorandum from President Rodrigo Duterte's office.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the central bank, also ordered personnel in its Manila and Quezon City offices to go home, it said in a separate advisory.

A south-west monsoon, enhanced by a developing storm east of Catanduanes province, is bringing heavy rain to Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon. A lightning red alert before noon briefly suspended flight and ground operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in the capital.

The Supreme Court early yesterday suspended work in all courts in Metro Manila, while the majority of city mayors ordered students to go home.

About 20 cyclones pass through the disaster-prone Philippines each year.

BLOOMBERG