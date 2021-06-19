Heated debate in Malaysia on when Parliament should reconvene

A statement on Wednesday by Malaysia's King calling for Parliament to be reconvened "as soon as possible" has provoked heated debate in the country over when this should happen.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been criticised for suggesting on Tuesday that Parliament can only sit in September or October. This was followed by a statement from his office on Thursday which said that it "takes note of the view decreed by His Majesty". The statement added that the government would be taking follow-up action based on the Constitution and the nation's laws but did not elaborate.