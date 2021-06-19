Heated debate in Malaysia on when Parliament should reconvene

Opposition politicians warn of constitutional crisis if govt fails to reconvene legislatures as urged by Malay rulers

Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, has called for Parliament to be reconvened "as soon as possible".
Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, has called for Parliament to be reconvened "as soon as possible".PHOTO: ISTANA NEGARA, MALAYSIA.
Hazlin Hassan‍ Malaysia Correspondent In Kuala Lumpur
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A statement on Wednesday by Malaysia's King calling for Parliament to be reconvened "as soon as possible" has provoked heated debate in the country over when this should happen.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been criticised for suggesting on Tuesday that Parliament can only sit in September or October. This was followed by a statement from his office on Thursday which said that it "takes note of the view decreed by His Majesty". The statement added that the government would be taking follow-up action based on the Constitution and the nation's laws but did not elaborate.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 19, 2021, with the headline 'Heated debate in Malaysia on when Parliament should reconvene'. Subscribe
Topics: 