Healthy election candidates needed for healthier democracy in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA - A clean bill of health should be one of the considerations political parties make when fielding candidates for Malaysia’s coming General Election, to ensure that future lawmakers are able to complete their term, said political observers.

A total of four state assemblymen and four members of Parliament have died from health-related issues since the 2018 general election.

Two state by-elections were held in 2018 after the assemblymen for Seri Setia and Sungai Kandis in Selangor died of colon cancer and lymphoma, respectively.

In 2019, a by-election for Semenyih, also in Selangor, was held after its assemblyman died of a heart attack.

For Parliament seats, two by-elections – Sandakan and Tanjung Piai – were held in 2019 after their MPs died of a cardiac arrest and heart attack, respectively.

In 2020, the Batu Sapi parliamentary seat was left vacant after its MP Liew Vui Keong died from pneumonia in October. A month later in November that year, the Gerik seat was also left unoccupied after its MP Hasbullah Osman died from a heart attack.

Both seats (Batu Sapi and Gerik), however, did not see a by-election due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Political analyst Dr Tunku Mohar Tunku Mohd Mokhtar of the International Islamic University Malaysia said a health requirement is not in the electoral system at this juncture, but it is something that political parties have to consider when they nominate candidates.

“Based on experience, it is best that parties ensure candidates have good health so that they can carry out their legislative and constituency duties effectively. That said, in the interest of voters, Parliament can consider making certain health requirements a condition for nomination in elections,” he said.

This is because even for employment, new hires have to go for medical check-ups.

However, for this to happen, it needs political will, added Dr Mohar.

Universiti Sains Malaysia senior lecturer Dr Azmil Mohd Tayeb said parties should require their candidates undergo a basic health screening.

“It’s not the Election Commission’s job to determine candidates’ health status,” he said.

However, Dr Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said it is not democratic to require candidates be evaluated for their health.

“I think it is anti-democratic to mandate such screenings. But adequate healthcare should be provided to all elected representatives,” he said.