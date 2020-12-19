Covid-19

Healthcare workers in Selangor hospitals infected

A medical worker prepares for a coronavirus swab test outside a clinic in Kajang, Malaysia on Oct 26, 2020.
A medical worker prepares for a coronavirus swab test outside a clinic in Kajang, Malaysia on Oct 26, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Malaysia Correspondent
The Straits Times
  • Published
    54 min ago

Dozens of healthcare workers at hospitals in Malaysia's Selangor state have been infected by the coronavirus in recent weeks. And yesterday, the number of active cases nationwide hit an all-time high.

SEE THE BIG STORY

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 19, 2020, with the headline 'Healthcare workers in Selangor hospitals infected'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 