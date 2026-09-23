Health Ministry van ferrying training nurses overturns in Ipoh, injuring 3

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The van collided with a car at a traffic light intersection in Ipoh, Malaysia.

IPOH - Three passengers in a Malaysian Health Ministry van were injured after the vehicle overturned, following a collision with a car at a traffic light intersection in Ipoh, Malaysia.

The van was ferrying 11 training nurses.

Ipoh police chief Muhammad Najib Hamzah said the accident occurred at about 7.25am on Sept 23 at the intersection of Jalan Sultan Iskandar and Jalan Sultan Yussof.

The van belonged to the Sultan Azlan Shah Health Ministry Training Institute in Tanjung Rambutan.

“Preliminary investigations found that the van was travelling from Pekan Baharu, while the car was travelling from Little India towards Ipoh Padang,” said Muhammad Najib.

“The van driver is believed to have failed to obey the traffic light and proceeded into the intersection before colliding with the car.”

Muhammad Najib said the impact caused the van to overturn.

He added that three passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The van driver, eight other passengers and the car driver were unhurt,” he said.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Muhammad Najib urged those with information on the accident to contact the police.

He also reminded road users to obey traffic lights and traffic regulations, and to prioritise safety at all times. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK