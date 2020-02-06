Malaysian Health Minister: Canadian teen who collapsed at KLCC not a coronavirus case

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Canadian girl who collapsed at KLCC is not a Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV) case, said Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The Health Minister said the 17-year-old had already been discharged from the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

"The good news is that her case has nothing to do with 2019-nCoV. She has already been discharged from hospital, " said Dr Dzulkefly at a press conference here on Thursday (Feb 6).

The teen collapsed at KLCC and was then treated at a medical centre near the shopping centre.

She was subsequently transferred in an ambulance by medical officers in hazmat suits, and taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

The incident caused some panic after posts on social media claimed the girl was suspected of being infected with 2019-nCoV.

The girl arrived from Indonesia on Tuesday (Feb 4) with her family, who are holidaying in the country.

They have been living in Shanghai, China, for the past 15 years.