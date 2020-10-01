Health experts in Malaysia raise alarm over holding snap general election

PETALING JAYA (Selangor) • The sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Sabah should serve as an "alarm bell" against holding a snap general election, warned Malaysia's top medical experts.

Emeritus Professor Lam Sai Kit of Universiti Malaya said the recent Sabah state election provided a useful lesson on what is likely to happen if snap polls are held.

"There has been speculation that the government may call for a snap general election based on the results of the Sabah polls. I think (this) will be a wrong move. This is not the time to consider a countrywide election," he said.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sept 18 that a general election could be called ahead of time should his Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) win the state election.

GRS, comprising Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah, secured a majority of 38 out of 73 seats in the polls last Saturday to form the new state government.

Following the polls, Sabah imposed curbs in four districts on Monday, after a surge in coronavirus infections. This came after Malaysia on Sunday reported the highest daily surge in virus cases since Sept 11, the majority of them in Sabah.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 89 new Covid-19 infections, lower than the three-digit numbers recorded in the past three days, although Sabah registered the highest number of 35.

Prof Lam, who was central in the discovery of the Nipah virus, said a snap general election would only provide more opportunities for Covid-19 to spread widely.

He said campaigning during a general election would lead to larger and more frequent political gatherings, as well as the movement of people throughout the country.

"People would also be urged to return home to their respective states to vote and this would mean that there would be no travel ban," he said, adding that this excluded the movement of Election Commission (EC) and security personnel assisting with the polls.

Malaysian Medical Association president Subramaniam Muniandy echoed similar views, saying Sabah was a lesson in what could happen if nationwide polls were held.

"It (Sabah state election) was allowed to proceed and cases of Covid-19 did spike there, with several clusters detected. There are also cases in Peninsular Malaysia traced back to Sabah," Datuk Subramaniam said.

He said the government and EC should consult the Health Ministry on the viability of holding snap polls, and the government should also gather public feedback. "Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in the country. We should not put a timeline but focus on flattening the curve again for now," he said.

Professor Sazaly Abu Bakar, a virologist at Universiti Malaya, warned of the significant health risks. "Unless the virus is completely eliminated, or an effective treatment or vaccine becomes available, any mass activity which involves a high degree of person-to-person contact, such as a general election, poses a significant health risk," he said.

Prof Sazaly cited complacency due to the perception that the disease was already well under control as a factor for the surge in Covid-19 infections, particularly in Sabah.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK