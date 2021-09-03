Health authorities in Malaysia warn against use of ivermectin

"You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it."

This was a tweet by the United States Food and Drug Administration last month, amid reports that people were using the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin - normally used to treat animals - as a cure for the coronavirus.

Like the US, other countries such as Malaysia, India and Indonesia have also reported the use of the drug against Covid-19.

In Malaysia, incidents of ivermectin poisoning have been found, prompting the health authorities and experts to warn against human consumption.

"Anecdotally, there is definitely an increase in the availability of ivermectin within the community," respiratory physician Helmy Haja Mydin told The Straits Times.

"In times of desperation, people would naturally reach out for apparently miraculous treatments. The common misconception is that ivermectin is safe for use, irrespective of the dose taken," said Dr Helmy, who is chief executive of the Social and Economic Research Initiative think-tank.

The World Health Organisation has warned that the drug should be used only in clinical trials.

But a non-governmental group of six medical and consumer-related organisations - the Malaysian Alliance for Effective Covid Control - claims the drug can be used to prevent and treat the virus.

Dr Helmy, however, said: "It is not without potential side effects, and there is no strong clinical evidence at this point in time to suggest that it plays a role in the management of Covid-19."

At least two cases of ivermectin poisoning have been recorded in Malaysia - a 35-year-old who took one tablet and experienced shortness of breath for five days, and a senior citizen found unconscious after taking 15 tablets at one go, said the Health Ministry on Aug 14.

The Malaysian Pharmacists Society and the Malaysian Medical Association have warned that anyone caught selling the drug to treat or prevent Covid-19 can be fined up to RM50,000 (S$16,200).

One person whom ST spoke to had bought the drug because of the Delta variant and the high number of deaths in the Klang Valley. "My parents are old and were really worried about getting Covid-19. I had yet to get a date for my vaccination at the time, and was getting really anxious," said the buyer.

But a Klang Valley resident told ST: "My brother tested positive for Covid-19 and had a cough and slight fever. He decided to take ivermectin while isolating at home. But later, we discovered he had deteriorated."

Malaysia has been recording some 20,000 Covid-19 cases and 200 deaths a day. But the government has been moving towards opening up the economy, as it aims to vaccinate the entire adult population by next month.

Melaka will be moving to phase two, and Negeri Sembilan to phase three of the National Recovery Plan from tomorrow. This leaves only Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Putrajaya and Kedah in phase one, the strictest level of lockdown, with most social activities curtailed.

The government will also reopen the tourism sector under the travel bubble programme, starting with Langkawi from Sept 16.