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Haze worsens in Malaysia, with 40 areas recording unhealthy air quality, including 7 in Johor

In Kuala Lumpur, unhealthy Air Pollutant Index readings were recorded in Cheras (180) and Batu Muda (172).

PETALING JAYA – Some 40 areas in Malaysia continue recording unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as at 6pm on Sept 15.

Johan Setia in Selangor recorded the highest API reading with 189, according to the Environment Department’s Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS).

Unhealthy API readings range between 101 and 200.

Other affected areas in Selangor include Shah Alam (175), Petaling Jaya (168), Klang (168), Kuala Selangor (165) and Banting (165).

In Kuala Lumpur, unhealthy readings were recorded in Cheras (180) and Batu Muda (172).

Nilai, Seremban and Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan had API readings of 177, 173 and 159 respectively.

Putrajaya meanwhile recorded an API of 175.

Some seven locations in Johor recorded unhealthy API readings – the highest number as at press time.

They were Tangkak (171), Pasir Gudang (165), Kota Tinggi (161), Larkin (160), Batu Pahat (159), Pengerang (157) and Segamat (121).

Five areas in Pahang meanwhile recorded similar readings with Indera Mahkota Kuantan (167), Jerantut (165), Temerloh (164), Balok Baru Kuantan (161) and Rompin (152).

In Perak, Tanjung Malim had the highest API reading at 167, followed by Seri Manjung (162), Tasek Ipoh (160) and Pegoh Ipoh (137)

In Penang, the affected areas are Balik Pulau (155), Minden (154) and Seberang Jaya (152).

Unhealthy API readings were also recorded in Kemaman (160), Paka (159) and Kuala Terengganu (159).

Similar readings were registered in Alor Gajah (163) in Melaka, and Sungai Petani (153) in Kedah.

In Sarawak, only Serian and Samarahan recorded unhealthy API readings with 166 and 111 respectively.

According to the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), dry conditions are forecast to persist over many parts of the region in the coming days.

It said the hotspot and smoke haze situation may improve in areas experiencing showers, but is expected to stay elevated in fire-prone regions with prolonged dry conditions. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK