Haze triggers mask-buying frenzy in Sarawak’s capital Kuching

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Haze shrouding the area around the Sarawak Legislative Assembly building (left) in Kuching, the capital city of Sarawak state on Sept 1. Most major pharmacies and stores in Kuching are now reporting that they have run out of face masks.

KUCHING, Sarawak – Face masks have been flying off the shelves in Sarawak state capital Kuching over the past week as worsening air quality prompts residents to take extra precautions.

Most major pharmacies and stores are now reporting that they have run out of the protective gear.

Alpro Satok pharmacist Eunice Lau said the outlet ran out of masks two days ago after sales began picking up last week as the haze worsened.

She said customers were grabbing whatever masks were avai­lable, reflecting growing concern over the health impact of the deteriorating air quality.

Although new stocks had been ordered, Lau said she was uncertain when they would arrive, as the masks had to be shipped from Peninsular Malaysia.

Liew Ai Mee from Caring Pharmacy Satok also said the outlet had run out of masks.

“We ran out just yesterday. Not a single piece on the shelf,” she said, adding that she was unsure when the new stock would arrive.

At a PMG Pharmacy outlet in Matang on Sept 1, only about 20 masks remained on the shelves, with staff expecting them to sell out soon as the air pollutant index (API) in Kuching reached the hazardous level.

The shop is expected to reple­nish its stock within the next two days.

“The N95 and KN95 masks were the most sought after, followed by KF94 masks. When these were unavailable, customers were also buying surgical masks,” said a worker, who only wished to be known as Kho.

However, she said surgical masks might not provide sufficient protection under the current haze conditions.

At 2pm on Sept 1, the Sarawak capital city recorded an API reading of 374.

Under national guidelines, air quality index levels above 300 are classified as hazardous, while readings beyond 500 could prompt consideration of a local emergency.

Pharmacists generally recommended N95 masks for those who needed to spend time outdoors, as they are designed to filter at least 95 per cent of airborne particles when properly fitted.

KF94 masks were also recommended as a more affordable option.

Designed to fit closely around the face, they can help reduce the entry of fine particles through gaps around the sides of the mask.

A 10-piece box of N95 masks retails for RM18.90 (S$5.95), while KF94 masks are priced between RM10 and RM15.

Asked whether prices would increase in view of the high demand, the pharmacists said they could not say, as any price adjustments would be determined by their respective headquarters. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK