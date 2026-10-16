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Haze or not, it’s work as usual for some in Malaysia

Street sweeper Mohd Rizan Mehran sticks to his daily work routine despite the heat and haze.

JOHOR BAHRU – The haze, which has been blanketing parts of Malaysia for over two months now, has forced many to stay indoors, but some have no choice but to work outside.

Farmer Cheng Tai Hoe, 58, said he continues tending to his farm despite suffering from irritated eyes and a sore throat for the past few weeks.

“My eyes hurt and sometimes turn red after being exposed to the haze for too long. I have no choice but to continue working.

“I still have to earn a living. I simply cannot put everything on pause because of the weather. Life goes on.

“The best I can do is wear a face mask and drink more water to soothe my throat,” he said in an interview.

Cheng said he also does not have the luxury of taking more breaks to get away from the polluted air.

“I have a schedule to follow. I cannot take my own sweet time and rest more than usual just because of the haze.

“However, I do try to start my day earlier so that I can finish faster and avoid being under the sun and haze at the same time,” he said, adding that he also tries to work faster to reduce his exposure to the polluted air.

Street sweeper Mohd Rizan Mehran, 46, said that despite having to work in a more challenging environment, he sticks to his daily work routine.

“Although the weather looks cloudy because of the haze, it actually feels hotter than usual.

“My throat also gets dry easily, and I tend to cough more frequ­ently when the air is hazy.

“I take some precautions, but my duties continue as usual,” he said.

Mohd Rizan, who works from 7am to 4pm around the town of Pontian in Johor, said his company also provides him with face masks to help reduce the discomfort caused by the haze.

“We receive updates on air qua­lity readings and safety guidelines from our supervisors during morning briefings.

“I also drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent my throat from getting dry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nurul Waznah Abdul Hafi, 33, who works at the Pasir Gudang Estuarine Crocodile Sanctuary in Tanjung Langsat, said she has had frequent coughs and colds since the haze hit the area.

“The most noticeable difference during the haze is the difficulty in breathing. My nose often gets blocked, and sometimes I experience shortness of breath, a sore throat and coughing.

“I am taking some precautions, including wearing an N95 face mask, drinking plenty of water and cleaning my nasal passages regularly,” she said.

The civil servant said her res­pon­sibilities include monitoring the crocodiles at the sanctuary, ensuring workplace safety standards are met and conducting educational tours for visitors. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK