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Haze in Malaysia: Vets seeing uptick in pets with respiratory problems

SPCA Selangor also highlighted the risks facing community animals, which may not have indoor options amid the haze.

PETALING JAYA – V eterinarians in Malaysia are reporting an increase in respiratory problems among pets amid the haze, from watery eyes to breathing difficulties.

Veterinarian clinic director Muhammad Naim Md Kasim said respiratory cases among cats had increased by an estimated 10% to 15% across several of his clinics since mid-September.

“We cannot immediately attribute the increase to the haze, as there could be underlying conditions.

“At times, these cats may already have existing conditions, and the haze could have contributed to their worsening health,” he noted.

He added that watery eyes, breathing difficulties and coughing were among the symptoms he has observed recently.

Muhammad Naim, who owns clinics in Kuantan, Pahang and in the Klang Valley, said younger and older pets tend to be more vulnerable to illnesses.

“For all pets, try to keep them indoors and ensure there is proper ventilation.

“This can minimise their exposure to haze particles and help keep them safe,” he said.

Veterinarian Nurafiqah Ahmad said the number of daily cases involving suspected haze-related ailments among pets at her clinic in Dengkil, Selangor, have doubled.

“Outdoor pets are more vulnerable, but we have also observed indoor pets with respiratory symptoms. The most common ailments are flu, respiratory distress and asthma.

“Cases of conjunctivitis and ulcers have also become more common recently,” she said.

She advised pet owners to monitor their animals for signs of respiratory distress, describing the haze as a silent threat.

A veterinarian from Klang, who wanted to be known only as Dr Soon, said pets such as pugs and flat-faced Persian cats were at higher risk because their facial and nasal structures could make breathing less efficient.

He stressed the importance of ensuring proper ventilation when keeping such pets indoors.

“It is also ideal to use high-efficiency air filters. Pets with underlying conditions, especially heart and respiratory problems, should receive prompt treatment,” he added.

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Selangor general manager Kelvin Cheah highlighted the plight of stray and community animals during the haze.

“They often have no choice but to remain outdoors throughout periods of poor air quality.

“We encourage the public to support community animals by providing clean drinking water and access to suitable sheltered areas wherever practical and safe,” he said.

Cheah added that community participation was especially important during periods of poor air quality, as stray animals could not always escape prolonged exposure to outdoor pollutants.

He said SPCA Selangor has adjusted its activities as a precaution to protect both animals and volunteers. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK