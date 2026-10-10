Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Haze in Malaysia: URTI, conjunctivitis cases on the rise in parts of country, says Health Ministry

Hazy conditions in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 9. The ministry advised the public to reduce outdoor activities and take the necessary precautions.

PETALING JAYA – Cases of upper respiratory tract infections (URTI) and conjunctivitis have increased nationwide amid prolonged haze affecting parts of the country, said Malaysia’s Health Ministry.

The ministry said data from 78 selected healthcare facilities nationwide showed that URTI cases rose by 10.43%, from 3,509 cases in epidemiological week (EW) 39 to 3,875 in EW 40.

“Conjunctivitis cases also increased by 26.47%, from 102 to 129 cases during the same period.

“However, asthma cases recorded a 13.64% decrease, from 535 to 462 cases,” it said in a statement on Oct 10.

The ministry said the haze had persisted for several weeks in certain areas, with air pollution levels varying according to location and prevailing conditions.

It said that as at 8am on Oct 10, 32 air quality monitoring stations across eight states and two Federal Territories recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings of between 101 and 200.

The ministry said it would continue to strengthen its monitoring of haze-related illnesses as exposure to polluted air could affect public health, particularly among children, the elderly, pregnant women and individuals with lung or heart diseases.

It also advised the public, especially those in areas with unhealthy API readings, to reduce outdoor activities and take the necessary precautions.

“Those who need to be outdoors should limit their exposure and wear suitable face masks, such as N95 masks.

“Strenuous outdoor activities, including sports and recreational activities, should also be avoided or postponed, as increased breathing rates during physical activity can result in more polluted air being inhaled,” it said.

The ministry said organisers should consider postponing outdoor events when air quality reaches unhealthy levels.

“Slow down or stop vehicles at a safe location when visibility is poor. Reducing vehicle speed can lower the risk of accidents and injuries caused by haze or fog.

“Close windows to reduce the amount of haze entering homes or buildings. Avoid activities that may increase indoor air pollution by refraining from smoking and keeping indoor environments clean,” it said.

It also reminded individuals with chronic illnesses, particularly asthma and lung or heart diseases, to take their medication regularly and seek immediate medical attention if they experienced breathing difficulties or worsening symptoms.

“The ministry will continue to monitor the haze situation and its effects on public health while ensuring that healthcare facilities, medical supplies and healthcare personnel remain prepared to provide the necessary services,” it said.

It added that the public could obtain further information on preventive measures and health protection during haze episodes through the ministry’s website at https://str.sg/erzD. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK