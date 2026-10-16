Haze in Malaysia: Schools to close, public gatherings halted if API exceeds 200

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Buildings in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 16 being shrouded in haze caused by fires in Indonesia.

PUTRAJAYA – All educational institutions, including schools and childcare centres, must be closed if the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading exceeds 200, following the prolonged haze affecting several areas, according to Malaysia’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH said all outdoor activities and public gatherings must also be halted when the API reading reaches “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” range.

“MOH urges all parties to ensure these directives are followed. The health of the public is a shared priority, and compliance with these instructions must be carried out seriously, consistently and responsibly,” the statement read.

The ministry also advises the public to reduce outdoor physical activities. Furthermore, co-curricular activities and outdoor physical exercises at educational institutions, childcare centres and elderly care facilities should be suspended if the API reading falls between 101 and 200.

“Employers must provide N95 face masks to employees who work outdoors. Members of the public should also use N95 face masks when outdoors,” the statement added.

MOH emphasises that all government agencies, the private sector, employers, educational institutions and operators of relevant premises must fully comply with these directives.

“The haze remains a public health threat that requires serious attention. Continued exposure to polluted air can adversely affect health, particularly among high-risk groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women and individuals suffering from respiratory or heart conditions,” the statement noted.

In this regard, MOH urges all parties to take preventive measures and comply with the directives of the authorities based on API readings to safeguard the health and safety of the public. BERNAMA