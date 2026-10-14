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Haze in Malaysia: Schools in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang to reopen on Oct 15

Malaysian Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek on Oct 13 announced the closure of all schools in Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, as well as several districts in Selangor, Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak.

PETALING JAYA – All schools in Selangor will resume operations on Oct 15, the Selangor Education Department (JPNS) has announced.

The department said students attending school are encouraged to wear face masks as a precaution amid the current haze.

“Parents or guardians who are concerned about their children’s health due to the haze may choose not to send them to school.

“However, they must inform the school of their children’s absence,” it said in a statement on Oct 14.

The department also said it prioritises the safety, health and well-being of students and school staff.

“All parties are urged to stay updated on current developments and adhere to the authorities’ advice regarding the haze situation,” it said, adding that further updates will be communicated through the Education Ministry’s official channels and the JPNS.

Meanwhile, Bernama reported that schools in Negeri Sembilan will reopen on Oct 15, with the state Education Department reminding schools to monitor air quality regularly, comply with the guidelines in force and take appropriate measures to safeguard pupils’ health.

“Schools must suspend all outdoor activities, including Physical Education lessons, co-curricular activities, sports, camping, celebrations, assemblies and activities in open halls, when the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading exceeds 100,” the department said.

The Melaka Education Department also said educational institutions under the Education Ministry will resume operations on Oct 15, pending official confirmation of the latest API readings.

The department urged administrators to take appropriate measures to ensure smooth operations and comply with the ministry’s directives, while immediately suspending all outdoor activities and assemblies.

“Students are encouraged to wear face masks and drink water regularly. Parents and guardians are advised to continue monitoring their children’s health and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms related to air pollution.

“Any changes to the operating instructions will be announced on the official Melaka State Education Department Facebook page,” the statement said.

Schools in Pekan, Kuantan, Rompin, Temerloh, Maran, Bera and Bentong in Pahang will also reopen on Oct 15, the Pahang Education Department said.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek on Oct 13 announced the closure of all schools in Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, as well as several districts in Selangor, Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak, on Oct 14 due to haze. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK