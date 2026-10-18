Haze in Malaysia: Schools in Kuala Lumpur to remain open on Oct 19, outdoor activities suspended
- Kuala Lumpur schools and Education Ministry institutions will stay open on Oct 19 despite the haze, with face-to-face classes continuing as usual.
- All outdoor activities are suspended, and students and staff are told to wear face masks for protection.
- Parents may keep children at home if worried about health, but they must inform the school; safety and well-being remain the top priority.
AI generated
KUALA LUMPUR – All schools and educational institutions under Kuala Lumpur’s Education Ministry will operate as usual on Oct 19 despite the current haze situation.
However, all outdoor activities will be suspended as a precautionary measure.
The Kuala Lumpur Education Department said students and school staff should wear face masks to protect themselves from the haze.
“All educational institutions under the ministry in Kuala Lumpur will conduct face-to-face classes as usual on Monday. However, all outdoor activities will be postponed,” it said in a statement on Oct 18.
The department said parents and guardians who were concerned about their children’s health due to the haze could choose not to send them to school.
However, they must inform the school of their children’s absence.
The department also urged all parties to stay alert to the latest developments and follow advice from the relevant authorities on the haze.
It stressed that the safety, health and well-being of students and education personnel remained its top priority. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK