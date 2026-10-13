Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Haze in Malaysia: Schools in Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and several other districts to close on Oct 14

Schools across several Malaysian states have closed for multiple days due to the haze.

PETALING JAYA – All schools in the Malaysian states of Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan will be closed on Oct 14 due to the haze.

Malaysian Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the closure also involves schools under the Hulu Langat and Sepang district education offices in Selangor, Pahang (Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin), Sabah (Tawau) and Sarawak (Serian, Sri Aman and Lubok Antu).

“Schools in all other states and districts will operate as usual,” she said in a Facebook post on Oct 13.

During the closure, home-based teaching and learning will be conducted, while teachers and support staff are allowed to work from home.