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Haze in Malaysia: Schools in five states and Kuala Lumpur reopen following disruption

Students are encouraged to wear face masks while at school.

PETALING JAYA – Students in five states and Kuala Lumpur headed back to classrooms on Oct 19 as educational institutions under Malaysia’s Education Ministry resumed school operations following the haze disruption.

The Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory education department and the Selangor education department said students were encouraged to wear face masks while at school.

Both departments advised pa­rents, guardians and school staff to monitor the situation and follow official announcements and advice from the authorities.

In Selangor, the education department also urged school administrators to monitor Air Pollutant Index (API) readings issued by the Environment Department and pay particular attention to students vulnerable to haze-related health effects.

Parents, guardians and school staff were advised to check the department’s official communication channels or contact their respective schools for the latest verified information.

Both departments said the health, safety and well-being of students and the wider education community remained their prio­rity.

In Negeri Sembilan, Bernama reported that the state education department had directed schools to postpone and reschedule the End-of-Academic-Session Exami­nations scheduled for this period due to the haze affecting the country.

“This directive also applies to all internal examinations conducted by schools. All outdoor activities must be halted if the API reading exceeds 100,” the statement read.

In Melaka, the state education department said school admi­nistrators must continuously monitor API readings provided by the environment department and pay special attention to high-risk students.

Meanwhile, in Pahang, the state education department said schools in Bentong would conti­nue to operate as usual, but all outdoor activities had been postponed until further notice.

Schools in other districts were also operating as usual.

“Any changes regarding school operations will be announced through the official channels of the Pahang State Education Department and the respective District Education Offices,” the statement added.

In Penang, the state education department issued a similar advisory, encouraging students to wear face masks and stay well-­hydrated. Schools were also asked to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water.

“The department will continue to monitor air quality developments to ensure that the safety, health and well-being of students and the education community remain a top priority,” it said, as reported by Bernama.

Malaysia’s Health Ministry had pre­viously warned that all outdoor activities and public gatherings must also be halted when the API reading reaches the “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” range.

The ministry also advised the public to reduce outdoor physical activities.

API readings of zero to 50 indicate good air quality, 51 to 100 moderate, 101 to 200 unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, and readings above 300 hazardous. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK