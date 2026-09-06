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Haze in Malaysia: No more areas with air quality at hazardous levels

Haze shrouds the Kuala Lumpur skyline as seen from Ampang, in Malaysia’s Selangor state, on Sept 3.

KUALA LUMPUR – There are no more areas in Malaysia with Air Pollutant Index (API) readings at hazardous level, but two areas are still at very unhealthy levels as at 8am on Sept 6.

According to the Environment Department’s APIMS website, the two areas with very unhealthy API readings are Kuching (238) and Sri Aman (216).

Another 35 areas recorded unhealthy API readings, including Serian in Sarawak with a reading of 184, where a haze emergency was declared on Sept 4 after API readings reached the hazardous level of 519.

Another 23 areas nationwide recorded moderate API levels.

API readings between zero and 50 indicate good air quality, 51 to 100 moderate, 101 to 200 unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, while readings above 300 are categorised as hazardous. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK