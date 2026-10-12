Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Haze in Malaysia: Johor, Melaka, Negri Sembilan and Putrajaya schools to close on Oct 13

Hazy conditions at Johor Bahru as haze blanket the sky, on Oct 8.

PETALING JAYA – All schools in Johor, Melaka, Negri Sembilan and Putrajaya will be closed on Oct 13 due to haze.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the closure also involves schools under the Hulu Langat, Petaling Perdana, Kuala Langat and Sepang District Education Offices (PPDs) in Selangor, as well as those under the Kuantan and Rompin PPDs in Pahang.

“Schools in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis, Penang, Perak, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak will operate as usual.

“Schools in other districts in Selangor and Pahang that are not affected by the closure will also remain open,” she said in a Facebook post on Oct 12.

Schools that remain open are advised to ensure that outdoor activities are monitored in accordance with current air quality conditions.

She urged parents and school communities to refer to official announcements by their respective schools, state education departments and their respective district education offices for the latest updates. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK