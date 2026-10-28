Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Haze in Malaysia: All schools in Selangor to open on Oct 29; use of face masks encouraged

SHAH ALAM – All schools in Selangor will operate as usual on Oct 29, with students encouraged to wear face masks as a precaution against the haze, according to the Selangor State Education Department (JPN).

In a statement today, the department said parents and guardians who were concerned about their children’s health could choose not to send them to school but must inform the school authorities.

It also urged all parties to prioritise the health and safety of students and school staff amid the haze.

“All students attending school are encouraged to wear face masks as a precautionary measure, particularly those who are sensitive to haze.

“Schools, parents and guardians should continuously monitor air quality updates and comply with instructions and precautionary measures issued by the authorities,” it said.

The department said any further updates would be communicated through its official channels and the schools. BERNAMA