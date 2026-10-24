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Haze in Malaysia: All Johor schools to reopen on Oct 26 as conditions improve

The school closures were first imposed in Johor on Oct 7 and 8 before being extended to Oct 12 to 16, and later, Oct 19 to 23.

JOHOR BAHRU – All educational institutions in Johor will resume operations on Oct 26, said Johor executive councillor Muhammad Naqib Md Ghazali.

The Johor education and information committee chairman said the decision followed a meeting of the Johor State Disaster Management Committee after considering the latest haze situation and assessments by relevant agencies.

“The decision takes into account the downward trend in Air Pollutant Index (API) readings across Johor over the past five days.

“Changes in wind direction beginning Oct 24, increased humidity and expected rainfall are also anticipated to help reduce the effects of the haze,” he said in a statement on Oct 24.

He said health risk assessments by the Johor Health Department were also taken into consideration to ensure the safety of students, teachers and other school staff.

“The reopening also takes into account the need to conduct year-end examinations and preparations for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination,” he said.

Muhammad Naqib added that the Johor Education Department would coordinate the implementation of health and safety standard operating procedures.

“This includes wearing face masks and monitoring school activities based on current API readings and prevailing guidelines.

“The state government and relevant agencies will continue to closely monitor the haze situation and any changes or further action will be announced through official channels.

“The state government remains committed to ensuring that the safety and health of the school community remain a priority while safeguarding the continuity of education for Johor’s children,” he said.

The school closures were first imposed in Johor on Oct 7 and 8 before being extended to Oct 12 to 16, and later, Oct 19 to 23.

The decision was made in deference to the decree of Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who had consistently prioritised the safety, health and well-being of Johoreans. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK