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Haze in Johor: Batu Pahat worst affected as six areas record unhealthy air quality

The latest readings indicate that the haze remains largely concentrated in southern Peninsular Malaysia, particularly Johor.

PETALING JAYA – Six areas in Johor recorded unhealthy air quality at 10am on Oct 4 , with Batu Pahat recording the highest air pollutant index (API) reading at 156.

While most other parts of Malaysia had moderate readings, five other areas in Johor also recorded unhealthy air quality conditions.

As of Oct 4, 10am, the API in Segamat was 155, Kluang 152, Larkin 143, Pasir Gudang 106 and Tangkak 152.

In Negri Sembilan, unhealthy air quality was also recorded in Nilai and Seremban, with API readings of 111 and 113 respectively.

Samarahan in Sarawak was the only other area apart from Johor to record an unhealthy API reading of 152.

A total of 57 locations nationwide showed moderate API readings, while three areas, namely Sandakan in Sabah, Langkawi in Kedah and Kangar in Perlis, recorded good air quality.

API readings from zero to 50 are categorised as good, 51 to 100 as moderate, 101 to 200 as unhealthy, 201 to 300 as very unhealthy and 301 and above as hazardous.

There were no locations nationwide that currently had very unhealthy or hazardous air quality according to the Department of Environment’s Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS).

The latest readings indicate that the haze remains largely concentrated in southern Peninsular Malaysia, particularly Johor, with air quality in most other parts of the country remaining moderate. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK